Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ENFN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $14.39 on Monday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

