Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 868,800 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $292,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $60,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock worth $1,071,441. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Enova International by 106,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enova International by 218.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Enova International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 18,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $44.43.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

