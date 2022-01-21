Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 456,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $107,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 186,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 229,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 66,058 shares during the period. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ETTX opened at $1.84 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.64.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.