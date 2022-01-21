Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.34 and last traded at $43.34. Approximately 58 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.75.

The stock has a market cap of $523.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.92 per share, for a total transaction of $36,367.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

