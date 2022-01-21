Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 22.1% in December

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 901,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

EGLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million and a PE ratio of -7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

