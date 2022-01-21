Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
EPWN stock opened at GBX 105.04 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 79.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.65.
