Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

EPWN stock opened at GBX 105.04 ($1.43) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.21 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 79.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.66). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.65.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.