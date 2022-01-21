Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Superior Gold Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$43.05 million for the quarter.

Shares of SGI stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.69. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.