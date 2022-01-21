Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

Shares of CG opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.