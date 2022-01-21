Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $12.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RIO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 73,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

