Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

GMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. 4,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,741. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

