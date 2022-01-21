Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.66.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.232 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.