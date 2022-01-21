Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $206,000 Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

