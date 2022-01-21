Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FXA opened at $71.64 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.46 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.54.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

