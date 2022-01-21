Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iStar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STAR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

iStar stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

