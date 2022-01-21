Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

EA opened at $138.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

