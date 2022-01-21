Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 951,400 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 793,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,171.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETTYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

