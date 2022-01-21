EtherGem (EGEM) Price Tops $0.0114 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. EtherGem has a market cap of $221,958.18 and approximately $194.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050053 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006707 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

