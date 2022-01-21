Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Oppenheimer

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETSY. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

ETSY stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.55. Etsy has a twelve month low of $153.80 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.16 and a 200-day moving average of $218.38.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total value of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,661 shares of company stock worth $63,709,840. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Etsy by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

