EvenCoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a market cap of $61,933.23 and $5,589.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00328481 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007900 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.29 or 0.01278248 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.