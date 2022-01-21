Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EVBG. Northland Securities cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $51.14 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $1,741,034.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 797,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

