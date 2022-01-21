Evercore ISI Trims Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Target Price to $40.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $166.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 5,960,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 2,146,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.