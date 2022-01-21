Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $17.00. Exelixis shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 7,106 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

