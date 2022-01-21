eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

