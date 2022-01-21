Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 296.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 160,815 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $177.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

