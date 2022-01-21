Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,780 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.41% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $81,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 172.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after buying an additional 320,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $117.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.18. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

