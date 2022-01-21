Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0319 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02. Extendicare has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $7.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Operations. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.

