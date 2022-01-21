Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Given Outperform Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Exterran has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 199,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

