Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.72.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
