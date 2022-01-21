Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 491,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 407,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. 25.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. Eyenovia has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

