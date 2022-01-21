F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

F.N.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect F.N.B. to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

