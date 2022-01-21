F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $307.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI upgraded F5 Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.34.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $226.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.69. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $1,639,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

