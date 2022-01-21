Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $106,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.78.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $118,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $111.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.01 and its 200-day moving average is $105.99.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

