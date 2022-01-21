Factorial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Aflac by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,698,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,143,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aflac by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

