Factorial Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $87.09 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

