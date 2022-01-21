Factorial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 1.3% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,440.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

