FansTime Price Hits $0.0001 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $257,557.22 and approximately $76,548.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

