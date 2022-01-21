Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post sales of $676.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $686.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.70 million. Farfetch reported sales of $540.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

