Fear NFTs Price Hits $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

