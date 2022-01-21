Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.95% of Ferro worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth about $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

FOE stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.46. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

