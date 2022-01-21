Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FQVTF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($30.02) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,825.00.

OTCMKTS FQVTF opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

