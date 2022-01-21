Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Declares $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend by 25.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

FDBC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 14.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.