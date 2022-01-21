Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.76. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $222.42 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

