Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

FITB traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,461,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

