Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIL. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on Filo Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$13.50 to C$17.15 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Filo Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

CVE FIL traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.97. 191,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,999. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.15. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alessandro Bitelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.97, for a total transaction of C$33,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,000 shares in the company, valued at C$981,704.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

