Financial Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) vs. Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.49 billion 0.00 -$308.00 million ($54.00) -0.06 Black Stone Minerals $342.75 million 6.80 $121.82 million $0.27 41.37

Black Stone Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy -162.46% N/A -3.45% Black Stone Minerals 30.37% 19.55% 11.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 1 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus target price of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.10%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Chesapeake Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Chesapeake Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corp. is an independent exploration and production company, which engages in acquisition, exploration and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. It focuses on projects located in Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wyoming. The company was founded by Aubrey K. McClendon and Tom L. Ward on May 18, 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.