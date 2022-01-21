First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First American Financial has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First American Financial to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

FAF stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.49.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First American Financial stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

