First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. 42 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $262.86 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

