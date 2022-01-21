First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of FCNCA opened at $856.27 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a one year low of $571.90 and a one year high of $947.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $843.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $838.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.