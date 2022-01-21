First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.30. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

FCF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

