First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. First Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

