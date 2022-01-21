First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,802,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 9.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,737,000 after buying an additional 152,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,083,000 after buying an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,273,000 after acquiring an additional 845,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 750,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. JMP Securities upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $117.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 94.94 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.57.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

